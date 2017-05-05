FIFA ranking: Nigeria static at 40th

Nigeria maintained its 40th position in the world on the new FIFA ranking released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

The Super Eagles are still fifth in Africa behind Egypt (19), Senegal (30), Cameroon (33) and Burkina Faso (35), while Congo DR (41st), Tunisia (42nd) Ghana (45th) Côte d’Ivoire (48th) and Morocco (53rd) make up Africa’s top 10 in that order.

Brazil remain top of the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday which remain largely unchanged.

The South Americans – five-time World Cup winners — had surged to the top spot for the first time in seven years last month at the expense of great rivals Argentina.

World champions Germany are third followed by Chile and Colombia in a South American-dominated top five.

The FIFA Top Ten Countries:

Brazil Argentina Germany Chile Colombia France Belgium Portugal Switzerland Spain

