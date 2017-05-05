FIFA rescinds Lionel Messi four match ban
Argentina captain, Lionel Messi has had his four match ban rescinded by FIFA on Friday. He was banned from international matches for swearing at an assistant referee. FIFA said there was not enough evidence to support the stiff punishment. According to a statement by the football body, “The FIFA Appeal Committee has upheld the appeal …
