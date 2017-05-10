FIFA set to investigate Pogba transfer to Manchester United

FIFA has opened an investigation into Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer from Juventus to Manchester United. Following multiple reports in France, a FIFA spokesperson confirmed that its Transfer Matching System “has been requesting information on this matter,” but would not comment further. It is not yet clear what aspect of the Frenchman’s £89 million move transfer …

The post FIFA set to investigate Pogba transfer to Manchester United appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

