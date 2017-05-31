FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigerian-born Lookman sends Young Lions into quarters

A brace scored by Ademola Lookman in a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica sent England to the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 quarter-finals.

The forward saved his first goals at Korea Republic 2017 for a crucial time, getting the Young Lions to the quarter-finals at the U-20 World Cup for the first time since 1993.

An Everton connection featured in both goals. Defender Jonjoe Kenny’s low cross found Lookman, who controlled the ball before firing past Erick Pineda for England’s first.

About midway through the second half, Lookman doubled his tally when he calmly slotted home from close range after neatly navigating his way past two defenders inside the box, following a cross from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It was a nervy finish for Paul Simpson’s side as Randall Leal scored in the 89th minute after Freddie Woodman saved his initial penalty.

England will face the winner of Mexico-Senegal in the quarter-finals on Monday 5 June.

The post FIFA U20 World Cup: Nigerian-born Lookman sends Young Lions into quarters appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

