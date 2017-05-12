Fifteen football matches to see this weekend

The battle for league titles, European places and top-flight survival intensifies this weekend across the major leagues in Europe. Some teams have already sewn up the title in their country, while some others have been relegated. After this round of matches, the situation will become clearer for some teams. Here are predictions for the games happening this weekend

EPL (England)

The games will begin tonight when Everton hosts Watford at Goodison Park and the Toffees will hope to keep their slim chance of European qualification alive with a win.

The second game of the night is the more significant one asChelsea will be guests of West Brom at the Hawthorns, with the knowledge that a win for them will give them the title. In other key games that will be played in England this weekend, Manchester City will give their plans of playing in the UCL next season a huge boost with victory over Leicester at home, while Liverpool will need to beat West Ham in London to keep their UCL hopes in their hands.

In the relegation battle, there will be a six-pointer when Crystal Palace hosts Hull City at Selhurst Park, as a win for the Eagles will see them safe from relegation and most likely condemn the Tigers to the Championship. Swansea will visit already relegated Sunderland knowing that a win for them and a loss for Hull will keep them in the EPL for another season.

SERIE A (Italy)

There will be a top of the table clash at the capital on Sunday night, when Roma will welcome Juventus to the Stadio Olimpico in Rome as Juve aims for its sixth consecutive Serie A title. The thought of Juve winning the title on their home turf should be enough to make Roma go all out for a win in this tie. Napoli, who are looking to snatch the second automatic UCL qualifying spot from Roma, will be away to Torino, while Crotone will need to defeat Udinese at home to keep their survival hopes alive.

LA LIGA (Spain)

This will be a very interesting weekend in Spain as Real Madrid will face a potential banana skin in its fight for the title when they host Sevilla at the Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos are level on points with Barcelona, but have a game in hand and cannot afford any slip up in their last three games (truthfully though, they can afford one draw). Barcelona will be guests of Las Palmas and leaving with all three points will be a top priority for the Blaugrana. Anything short of a win for Sporting Gijon against Eibar away this weekend will see them bid goodbye to the La Liga.

BUNDESLIGA (Germany)

Bayern Munich have won the title and the top four places have all been secured in Germany, but the battle for the Europa league places is far from over as five teams are fighting for the two slots available. Freiburg, Hertha Berlin, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen and Borussia M.Gladbach will be hoping that any of their rival slip up in this intense battle for the UEL spot. The quartet of Hamburg, Mainz, Wolfsburg and Augsburg are in a battle to avoid the relegation playoff spot and we will see how that pans out this weekend

LIGUE 1 (France)

A win for Monaco at home against Lille this weekend and the title is as good as theirs. The Principality side needs two wins from their last three games and with their current form it will be hard to bet against them achieving that. PSG need to beat Saint-Etienne away from home to keep the title challenge alive. Nice, who are already guaranteed a place in the UCL will face Angers this weekend, while the relegation battle is clearly no team in the bottom five is already relegated yet with just two games to go.

OTHER LEAGUES

Benfica will win the Portuguese league with a win over Vitoria de Guimaraes this weekend, while Feyenoord will win the league this weekend in the Netherlands with a win over Heracles at home, although Ajax will be waiting to pounce on any potential slip up by Feyenoord by beating Willem II away from home to win the title in that scenario. It’s the Eredivisie’s final weekend in the Netherlands and we will be expecting a thrilling climax

