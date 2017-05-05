Film industry: SON advises stakeholders on quality culture – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Film industry: SON advises stakeholders on quality culture
The Nation Newspaper
The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has urged film producers to adhere to standards to drive the industry. ItsDirector-General,Osita Aboloma, made the call at a stakeholders' meeting with the legends of Nollywood industry, in Lagos, during the …
SON seeks adoption of ADR mechanisms for trade
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!