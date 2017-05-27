Pages Navigation Menu

Film-maker to capture KZN rhino massacre on screen – Independent Online

Film-maker to capture KZN rhino massacre on screen
Durban – London film-maker Ronit Shapiro will highlight the ongoing massacre of rhinos in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve in a new documentary being filmed this week. Unabated poaching in the reserve is rapidly pushing rhinos to the verge of extinction.
