Film-maker to capture KZN rhino massacre on screen

Independent Online

Durban – London film-maker Ronit Shapiro will highlight the ongoing massacre of rhinos in Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve in a new documentary being filmed this week. Unabated poaching in the reserve is rapidly pushing rhinos to the verge of extinction.

Rhino calf and mother butchered in KZN



