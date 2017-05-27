Film Review: Desecration – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Film Review: Desecration
360Nobs.com
Sola Daniels is a happily married man living and working in the English countryside. We know he is happy because early scenes of Desecration set up the Thompsons as a regular, middle class immigrant family and Shola as a doting father to their daughter.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!