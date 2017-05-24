Filmmaker Seun Egbegbe’s girlfriend gives birth to bouncing baby girl (photos) – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Filmmaker Seun Egbegbe's girlfriend gives birth to bouncing baby girl (photos)
Nigerian movie producer Seun Egbegbe has welcomed a beautiful baby girl with girlfriend, Oyenike Yusuf. Yusuf shared the good news on her Instagram page with photos of the beautiful baby. She also thanked God for the blessings bestowed on them.
