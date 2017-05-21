Final day: Can Real Madrid win Laliga title after five years?

The 2016/17 Spanish La Liga will be coming to an end today (Sunday), the book makers believe that Real Madrid would end their long wait for a domestic League crown since their 2012 triumph. Real Madrid lead their rivals with three points after taking maximum points against Celta Vigo in their outstanding game, all Real …

The post Final day: Can Real Madrid win Laliga title after five years? appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

