Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Finally! Burnaboy Responds To Claims That He’s Been Banned From Performing In The U.S – Video

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Following the news of Burnaboy, being banned from performing in the US due to his issues with a New York-based promoter who alleges that the singer breached their contract, the Pree Me, crooner, has come out to respond to the said claims. Blogger Rorolae, who broke the story, revealed that the promoter Niyi Fatogun of …

The post Finally! Burnaboy Responds To Claims That He’s Been Banned From Performing In The U.S – Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.