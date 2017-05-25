Finally, Fayose speaks on the controversies surrounding repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s corpse back to Nigeria

The Ekiti State Government has finally reacted to the controversies surrounding the repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s corpse back to Nigeria. They described the online publications that claims the State Governor, Ayodele Fayose promised to fund the movement of her corpse back to Nigeria as fals, saying, “No official request has been made to the government …

The post Finally, Fayose speaks on the controversies surrounding repatriation of Moji Olaiya’s corpse back to Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

