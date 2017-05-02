Finally, President Buhari Resumes, Holds Separate Meetings With AGF, GMD NNPC

Amid growing concerns over his health, President Muhammadu Buhari has met separately with the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation, Maikanti Baru.

Malami, ‎who is a member of ‎the Presidential panel investigating the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, told state house correspondents after the meeting that the committee would submit its report on Tuesday.

President Buhari’s meeting with the AGF and NNPC GMD comes a day after civil rights activists, including Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, called on the President to proceed on medical leave immediately.

Speculations over the President’s health shot up on Wednesday last week after he missed the Federal Executive Council Meeting and the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said he would work from home that day.

A day later, the Presidency said in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity that there was no cause for alarm about the President’s health, insisting that he was taking things slowly based on the directives of his doctors.

Falana and 12 other rights activists, however, faulted the approach taking by officials to the President’s health.

“Instead of embarking on regular briefing on the actual state of the health of President Buhari, officials of the federal government have continued to assure the Nigerian people that the is no need for apprehension over the matter,” they wrote in a joint statement.

Channels TV

