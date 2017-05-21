Finance Ministry issues validation guidelines for ‘suspended workers’ – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Finance Ministry issues validation guidelines for 'suspended workers'
Citifmonline
The Ministry of Finance has issued guidelines for the validation of suspended workers on government payroll. A statement issued by Mr Patrick Nomo, the Chief Director, Ministry of Finance, recounted that the Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta on …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!