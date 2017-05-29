Financial experts seek tax incentives to boost listing on NSE

Some financial experts on Monday called on the Federal Government to introduce tax incentives that would aid listing of blue chips on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while assessing the administration’s second anniversary, that the incentives should be considered to deepen the market. Prof. Sheriffdeen…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Financial experts seek tax incentives to boost listing on NSE appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

