Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Financial experts seek tax incentives to boost listing on NSE

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some financial experts on Monday called on the Federal  Government  to introduce tax incentives that would aid listing of blue chips on the Nigerian Stock Exchange  (NSE). They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, while assessing the administration’s second anniversary, that the incentives should be considered to deepen the market. Prof. Sheriffdeen…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Financial experts seek tax incentives to boost listing on NSE appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.