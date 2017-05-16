Financial Times Ranks LBS as Top Global Business School – THISDAY Newspapers

Pages Navigation Menu

Financial Times Ranks LBS as Top Global Business School
Lagos Business School (LBS) has been ranked as a top global school by the Financial Times (FT) of London. LBS Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Aderayo Bankole, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria …
