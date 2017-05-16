Financial Times Ranks LBS as Top Global Business School – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Financial Times Ranks LBS as Top Global Business School
THISDAY Newspapers
Lagos Business School (LBS) has been ranked as a top global school by the Financial Times (FT) of London. LBS Head, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Aderayo Bankole, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria …
Gibs continues to dominate the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings in Africa
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!