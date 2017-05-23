Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Find out how Herbalist duped a man of N4 million

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  A certain herbalist identfied as, Abiodun David has been The Zone 2 Police Command has arrested by men of the Police for allegedly defrauding a cab driver of about N4m. The police said the victim, Adebayo Omoniyi, had been introduced to the suspect by a friend, who claimed that he (David) had made charms …

The post Find out how Herbalist duped a man of N4 million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.