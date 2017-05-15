#FindRicky: Dr Craze, Nedu, EmmaOhMyGod and Other Social Media Influencers Join in the Search to Find Bovi’s Friend

Dr. Craze, Nedu and EmmaOhMagod have all joined in the search to find Ace comedian Bovi’s friend, Ricky. A few days ago during an interview on Pulse TV, Bovi talked about a long lost friend who he described as exemplifying what ‘Genuine friendship’ stood for. In the interview, Bovi revealed that he has not seen […]

The post #FindRicky: Dr Craze, Nedu, EmmaOhMyGod and Other Social Media Influencers Join in the Search to Find Bovi’s Friend appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

