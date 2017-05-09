Fire guts Justice Idris’ house

By Innocent Anaba

There was a fire outbreak in the home of Justice Mohammed Idris of Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the afternoon fire, which was said to have razed his apartment near the court in Ikoyi.

It was learned that the damage was so severe that the judge had to be temporarily relocated to another house on Victoria Island.

Justice Idris is presently handling several high profile cases, including those of former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan; the trials of former governors Orji Kalu (Abia), Rashidi Ladoja (Oyo) and former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd.), among others.

Yesterday, he ruled on Mrs Jonathan’s application seeking to unfreeze her account, directing parties to file pleadings, which will require their oral evidence.

