Fire guts Oba of Lagos’ palace

Tragedy was averted at the palace of Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Aremu Akiolu, after a fire outbreak allegedly engulfed his private chambers.

It was promptly put under control by fire fighters.

It was gathered that the fire, which started in the afternoon, attracted a crowd to the palace and immediately created panic around the area.

The fire, it was gathered, affected a section of the palace where traditional regalia were kept, according to an official who declined to be named.

Another source described the incident as “minor and it was quickly contained.”

Ibrahim Farinloye, spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Authority, confirmed the fire was quickly contained by the various emergency agencies on ground.

Farinloye added that immediately the fire was spotted, “officials of the Federal Fire Service and the Lagos State Fire Service, raced to the palace to put out the inferno.”

He also corroborated reports that the real cause of the fire outbreak was unknown.

None of the fire fighters was willing to speak on the incident, which many residents of the area described as mysterious.Regardless, witnesses insisted the fire outbreak was serious, and added that “it started in the traditional room, which housed the royal regalia, beads and other traditional attires usually adorned by the monarch.”

It was also gathered that while the fire raged, Oba Akiolu was reportedly taken to a safe place.

Sun

