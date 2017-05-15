Firm donates relief materials to IDPs in Maiduguri

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, Chi Limited, a member of the Tropical General Investment (TGI) group has donated some relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-Eastern part of the country. The company presented a trailer load of various products including evaporated milk for the benefit of children and adults in the camp.

The initiative, according to the General Manager Corporate Affairs, TGI Group, Mr. Sadiq Kassim, is aimed at alleviating hunger, pain and suffering of as many families affected by insecurity and violence in the North East as possible.

He said: “We are concerned about these communities of displaced people, especially at this time of economic challenges. Given their situation, they are unable to cater for their basic needs, hence the need for interventions from all fronts.”

“We are here to identify with the internally displaced people in Borno State, and to let them know that Chi Limited cares for them. We want them to know that TGI and Chi Limited is concerned with their plight as the company is doing all it can to help them. Few months ago, our sister company WACOT Limited donated 600bags of maize to the camp and here we are to give more.

“This is to assure you that TGI Group is continuously thinking about sustainable ways of helping people, especially the IDP population through donation of basic assistance and support.

“Also in line with this, Chi Pharmaceuticals, another company under the TGI group donated pharmaceutical products to the IDP camps.”

The company gave pharmaceutical products such as routine OTC drugs, oral rehydration salts (ORS) and malaria and deworming tablets for children and adults for the benefit of members of the community”

Receiving the materials, the Director General of SEMA in Borno state Engineer Satomi Ahmad expressed happiness and satisfaction at the gesture especially as it is coming during the fasting period.

He thanked Chi Limited for the donation adding that, the products will go a long way to alienate hunger and make the fasting period more enjoyable for the IDPs.

“Again, Chi Limited has demonstrated their goodwill to the IDPs in Borno state with this timely donation. There is no doubt that the Ramadan period will be more pleasurable for the IDPs here with this supply of products from Chi Limited.”

“We have been planning a general deworming of children in the camp for some time now and with this donation of deworming tablets and other pharmaceutical products to the camp, the exercise will now be easier”

He used the opportunity to call on other corporate organizations and groups to come to the aid of IDPs urging them to emulate the good gesture of TGI Group through its subsidiaries.

It would be recalled that WACOT Limited, an agricultural input company also under the TGI group donated food items to IDP camps in the north-east through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

CHI Limited is a part of the TGI conglomerate, with interests in various industry verticals ranging from food to industrial chemicals and healthcare. The company caters primarily for the needs of discerning Nigerian customers who yearn for high quality, healthy and refreshing fruit drinks, fruit juices and a range of dairy products.

