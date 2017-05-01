Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIRS presses for more revenue collection with technology, collaboration – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
FIRS presses for more revenue collection with technology, collaboration – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

FIRS presses for more revenue collection with technology, collaboration
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Following the revenue collection to the tune of N3.3 trillion in 2016, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) presses forward to generate more this year. To achieve this, the FIRS will leverage technology, persuasion and enforcement on recalcitrant …
Obasanjo Lauds FIRS Boss, Tunde Fowler's AchievementsGistmaster (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.