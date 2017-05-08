Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIRS seals Lagos firms over multi-million Naira tax liabilities – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

FIRS seals Lagos firms over multi-million Naira tax liabilities
The Eagle Online
The Federal Inland Revenue Service has sealed two companies in Lagos over sundry tax liabilities. The exercise, executed by FIRS enforcement unit on Friday, saw the shutting of Tracit Ventures Limited located at 5b, Cappa, Palmgrove Estate in Ilupeju
FIRS Shuts Lagos, Owerri, Port Harcourt Firms over Tax DebtsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.