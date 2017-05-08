FIRS Shuts Lagos, Owerri, Port Harcourt Firms over Tax Debts

A team from the Enforcement Department of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has sealed the office of Punz Limited, located at the Lekki Shopping Plaza, Lagos over tax debts of N20, 066, 940.

The figure is for accrued debts in company income tax and VAT, after assessment from 2009 to 2013. Mrs. Anita Erinne, the team leader told the firm’s Chief Executive Officer, who claimed the debt figure was too high, that the firm’s auditors should go to the FIRS Ikoyi office to lodge complaints and make arrangements for liquidating the liability.

Also sealed was the office of Howard Roark Gardens Limited at Lake View Park 2, Management Building in Lekki enforcement team.

The company has a tax liability of N46,481,761.25. The team equally visited Coastland Energy Logistics limited at 9 Gabriel Odusanya Street, Lekki, shutting down the company’s office over a tax debt of N15,126,811.74.

The FIRS has also sealed the premises of tax-defaulting companies in Lagos, Owerri and Port Harcourt.

In Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the enforcement team shut the offices of Fiddil Commercial Company at the Trans-Amadi area of the city over tax liabilities totalling N150,524,655,00, which was accumulated between 2010 and 2015.

The enforcement team, on arrival, met the Chief Security Officer of the firm, who claimed the company has not been in operation for some time.

The Chief Security Officer, who identified himself as Mr. Omoni, told the team that there were no members of staff in the office and promised that the director of the company would be informed of the development.

After a few minutes, the FIRS team gained entrance into the premises and the firm’s Chief Executive Officer came out of hiding to explain that the company has not been doing business, but had made arrangements to pay before the enforcement team’s arrival. FIRS officials, however, asked the 12 workers out of the office complex before sealing it off.

The team also visited Annajul Rosari Limited located at 102 Rumuogba Estate, which is owing N50,998,582.70.

In Owerri, the offices of Roche Construction Nigeria Limited were shut over the company’s failure to pay Company Income Tax (CIT) and Education Tax (EDT) dating back to 2011.

The company has a total liability of N218,939,417.29.

Other companies sealed included Benkolo Investment Limited, which owes N15,728,386.34; Kolo Industries Nigeria Limited, with a tax debt of N14,279,547.32; Frank Gilly Nigeria Limited, which has a tax liability of N26,892,862.23; and Owerri Hotels, which owes N14,802,846.22.

Equally shut wasSummer Suites Limited, a hotel which owes N1,985,793.20.

In Lagos, the FIRS closed the premises of Sycamore Consulting Limited, 2 Garba Close off Amodu Ojikutu Street, Victoria Island, which owes N59,977,290.

The enforcement team also shut Itex Integrated Services at 163 Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island, over tax liabilities of N99,390,324. Similarly affected was Jallis Construction Company, which has a tax debt of N81,701,000.

