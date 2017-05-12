First Bank engages SMEs on CBN forex window

First Bank of Nigeria limited has engaged Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on sensitisation programme for easy access to foreign exchange window created recently by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The Apex Bank had on April 10, 2017 opened a special Forex window SMEs for import of eligible finished and semi-finished items not exceeding…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post First Bank engages SMEs on CBN forex window appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

