First batch of 10,000 police recruits complete training

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Commandant of the Lagos Police College, Boniface Onyeabor, has confirmed that the first batch of 10,000 police officers recruited on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari, have completed their training. Speaking on Wednesday, Onyeabor said that 123 cadet inspectors and 52 recruits were in the category of officers, that passed out from the college. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

