First direct flight from Sierra Leone to Banjul, Dakar – The Patriotic Vanguard
|
The Patriotic Vanguard
|
First direct flight from Sierra Leone to Banjul, Dakar
The Patriotic Vanguard
The Minister of Transport and Aviation Leonard Balogun Koroma, has on behalf of President Ernest Bai Koroma, Thursday May 15, at the Lungi International Airport received the first direct flight in three years from Sierra Leone to Banjul, The Gambia and …
[ May 15, 2017 ] The people are talking – but those in power are not listening Dele Awoonor-Gordon
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!