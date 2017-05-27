Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First image of suicide bomber minutes before he killed 22 – Daily Mail

Posted on May 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

First image of suicide bomber minutes before he killed 22
Daily Mail
Leaning back nonchalantly with his hands thrust casually into the pockets of his black body warmer, there is nothing about Salman Abedi's relaxed demeanour that betrays his monstrous intent. Yet minutes after these photographs were taken, he would …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.