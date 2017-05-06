Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First Look! Official Photos from #BAAD2017 – Adesua Etomi & Banky W’s Introduction

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

We are high off the #BAAD2017 Love right now. Enjoy the first set of official photos from Adesua Etomi and Banky W‘s introduction today. The bride Adesua looked stunning in a red dress by Toju Foyeh. Her makeup was by her fave makeup artist T.Alamode Beauty and jewellery by Gbenga Artsmith. Her groom matched her in […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.