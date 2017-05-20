Pages Navigation Menu

First Photos from South African Sweetheart Pearl Thusi’s Birthday Brunch

Posted on May 20, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

Happy birthday to our South African sweetheart, Pearl Thusi! The model and host of Lip Sync Battle Africa hosted her friends and family to an intimate brunch at The Codfather, a seafood restaurant in Johannesburg. See the photos below. Photo Credit: @pearlthusi

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.