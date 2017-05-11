Pages Navigation Menu

Fitch: Nigerian banks post good results but risks persist

Posted on May 11, 2017

INTERNATIONAL financial rating agency, Fitch yesterday stated that while most Nigerian banks posted good 2016 end-of-year results despite turbulent operating conditions, but believes that significant financial risks persist beyond reported figures. In a statement, the agency said, “The banks’ healthy 2016 net income was lifted by large one-off revaluation gains after Nigeria allowed its currency […]

