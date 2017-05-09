Pages Navigation Menu

Five lions flee South Africa’s Kruger park – The Australian

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa


Independent Online

Five lions flee South Africa's Kruger park
The Australian
Armed South African wildlife rangers and police have scoured farmland around a small town near the Mozambican border for five lions that escaped from the country's main national park. The animals broke free from the Kruger park on Monday morning close …
