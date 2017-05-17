Five more Ondo PDP Assembly members to join APC

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—NO fewer than five more Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly are billed to defect to the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, today.

This is coming as both factions of the lawmakers jointly held a preliminary sitting for the first time after about three months yesterday.

The lawmakers were polarize at the twilight of the last administration over change in their leadership.

With the defection, the APC will be having the majority in the assembly. As at today both parties have 13 equal members.

Vanguard gathered that with the defection of the five members, the APC members will soar to 18, leaving the PDP with eight members.

This would give the ruling party the two-third majority needed to pass any decision in the House of Assembly.

Reliable source said those billed to jump ship include the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon. Fatai Olotu (Akoko North East), Hon. Akinyele Fasogbon (Odigbo 2), Hon. Kuti Towase (Akoko South East), Hon. Bimbo Fajolu (Ileoluji/Okeigbo) and Hon. Tuyi Akintimehin (Idanre).

Vanguard findings showed that the coast is now clear for the governor to present both the 2017 budget and the list of commissioners to the Assembly.

Speaking with Vanguard in confidence,one of the governors aides said it was the lawmakers that were asking the governor that they want to defect to the ruling party.

He denied that the governor was desperate to have his party control the majority in the Assembly.

The post Five more Ondo PDP Assembly members to join APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

