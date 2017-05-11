Five secondary school boys to be arraigned in court today for alleged r*pe

Five pupils of Ireti Grammar School, Falomo, Lagos State, involved in the attempted r*pe of two female pupils from Falomo Senior High School, will be arraigned in court today (Thursday). It was learnt that while one of the suspects, whom the police said was above 18 years, would be prosecuted in an open court, the …

The post Five secondary school boys to be arraigned in court today for alleged r*pe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

