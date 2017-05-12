Five Star Music CEO, Emoney Shows Off The Interior Look Of His Bedroom (Photo)
Five star music CEO Emoney, took to Instagram to show off what his bedroom looks like which of curse left many of his followers wowed.
Emoney is the younger to Kcee the Limpopo crooner.
Guys what do you think about this beautifully furnished bedroom?
See photos below.
