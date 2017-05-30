Five year-old dead, 14 others injured in another Lagos collapsed building

It was an ugly scene in Lagos when a three-storeyed building under renovation on Daddy Alaja Street, Oke Arin, Idumota, Lagos Island. collapsed, a foreman and a five-year-old girl lost their lives due to the collapse while fourteen others were said to have sustained injury in the incident which occurred around 7am. It was gathered that …

The post Five year-old dead, 14 others injured in another Lagos collapsed building appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

