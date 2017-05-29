Five-year-old girl, contractor die after three-storey building collapse in Lagos

…six-month-old, 13 others suffer severe injury

..We evacuates, sealed building thrice-LASBCA

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Tragedy struck in Lagos State Monday after a three-storey building undergoing renovation at No 9 Daddy Alaja Street, Oke Arin, Idumota axis, caved in, killing a bricklayer and five-year-old girl while sleeping.

The five-year-old girl, who was identified as Faridah Ajitayo and the bricklayer, who was contacted for the repair works, identified as Baba Ibeji, were rescued from the rubbles at about 11 am.

While the two could not escape death, a six-month-old baby, her mother and 12 others escaped death but suffered severe injuries, which the head of Nigerian Red Cross officials led by Adeshile Aderibigbe, said: “the injuries were on different parts of their bodies.”

When Vanguard arrived at the scene at about 10 am, the State Emergency Response Team and other responders which includes the Lagos State Ambulance Service, Lagos State Fire Service, LASBCA, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), were sighted removing the deceased and injured victims.

It was gathered that the building caved in at about 7:20 am and fells on an adjourning building where many of the occupants, who were predominantly Muslims, had returned to bed after completing their pre-dawn meal for the day’s fasting.

The post Five-year-old girl, contractor die after three-storey building collapse in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

