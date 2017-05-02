‘Fixed, done and stronger’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovich has positive update for Manchester United fans – Irish Independent
|
Irish Independent
|
'Fixed, done and stronger' – Zlatan Ibrahimovich has positive update for Manchester United fans
Irish Independent
Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels "stronger" following surgery in the United States of America to repair cruciate ligament damage to his knee. The 35-year-old Sweden forward hobbled out of United's Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht on …
Ibrahimovic speaks on his career after surgery
Man Utd's Ibrahimovic 'fixed' by knee surgery
Former Man United star reveals hilarious way Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks to opposition defenders
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!