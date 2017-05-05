FLASH | Buhari Shows Up at Aso Villa Mosque, Waves at Well-Wishers
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday showed up at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa mosque for the Friday Juma’at prayers.
Dressed in white baba riga, the President made an entry to the mosque facing a crowd of journalists waiting to capture his appearance.
According to reports, the President was seen waving and exchanging pleasantries with well-wishers and other worshipers.
His appearance at the mosque is expected to douse the tension in the polity after concerns about his health which has made him unable to make any public appearance.
The ailing President set a record on 1st May 2017 when Nigeria for the first time in its history witnessed a workers’ day celebration without a presidential broadcast, fuelling rumors about the President’s unstable health.
President Buhari was scheduled to receive his Niger counterpart Mahamadou Issoufou today, the visit was however rescheduled last night.
__________
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
The post FLASH | Buhari Shows Up at Aso Villa Mosque, Waves at Well-Wishers appeared first on SIGNAL.
This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!