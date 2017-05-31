FLASH | Kano State Member of House of Reps Kidnapped

A Kano State member of the Federal House of Representatives, Garba Durbunde, who represents Sumaila/Takai federal constituency of have been kidnapped, according to unconfirmed sources.

Premium Times reports that Durbunde was kidnapped along Kaduna- Jere road on Tuesday while on his way to Kano from Abuja .

Abdulrazak Namdas, the spokesman of the House of Representatives, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware of this but I was told some papers have carried it” he said

But a lawmaker who pleaded anonymity reportedly confirmed the incident. He said the family of the kidnapped lawmaker are already in contact with the kidnappers.

The source also said the State Security Service are already investigating the kidnap.

More to come…

