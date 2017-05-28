Pages Navigation Menu

Flash The Cash: Runtown shows of bundles of dollars on a private jet (Photos)

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer, Douglas John Agu, also known as Runtown was flaunting the evidence of a good career by showing off dollars while on a plane trip. The singer has been in great demand recently as he performed at two different events in two countries last night while being carried to his respective…

The post Flash The Cash: Runtown shows of bundles of dollars on a private jet (Photos) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

