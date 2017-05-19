Flashpoint

The 2 Tribes In Nigeria

Last week’s wedding of the daughter of former military president, Gen Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in Minna proved to us that we have two tribes in Nigeria. Forget about the over 500 tribes we have in Nigeria. We have just two tribes in Nigeria – the privileged and less – privileged.

People killing themselves over PDP, APC and ethnicity need to borrow some sense.

The privileged tribe met last week at IBB daughter’s wedding, they were wining and dining. They forgot about whether they were PDP or APC, I saw former President Goodluck Jonathan sharing a table with APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu.

I remember the hit song by the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, “They don’t care about us”. The privileged tribe don’t care about us. All they care about is their personal interest. They don’t fight and quarrel over how to make life easier for us, how to improve power supply, how to make inflation a single digit or how to build hospitals and roads. They don’t care about all that.

When they are sharing their loot, there is no PDP, APC, Christian, Moslem, Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa. They maintain espirit De corps. They fight on the pages of the newspapers and at night, visit each other to laugh at us, the less – privileged.

When they get caught dipping their hands in the cookie jar, the first thing they scream is that they are being witch- hunted because they are Christians or Muslims or Igbo or from the south. Then the senseless less- privileged tribes take to the streets to protest and end up being killed by our security forces.

When the less- privileged tribes are protesting in the streets, you don’t see the privileged tribes’ children protesting in the streets and carrying placards. Don’t you think it’s time to borrow some sense and like we say in local parlance – time to shine our eyes.

Stop killing yourselves over PDP, APC, ethnicity and religion. The privileged incite us against each other, take columns in newspapers and preach hate and talk about Fulani hegemony, preach ethnic supremacy but when the shit hits the fan, they will fly out of the country or if they are in the country, they live in the highbrow areas where riots will not touch them. Have you ever asked yourself why ethnic or religious riots never happen in highbrow areas but only in slums and places where the poor mostly reside?

The less- privileged, time to shine your eyes, a word is enough for the wise.

Dino’s Book Of Corruption, A Show Of Shame

The most popular Senator in the Upper Chamber, Dino Melaye (Kogi West) during the week, launched a book on anti- corruption but before I go on, let me tell you a little bit about the author.

Dino, apart from being a Senator, is a musician whose hit song, A je kun iya ni o je, made waves. He parades seven certificates like the way he parades his cars. That brings us to the next thing, since he left ABU Zaria, I don’t know where Senator Dino has worked apart from being in the National Assembly, we don’t know of any company or industry he has established. I have not heard of any school or if he has one oil well somewhere. But in all of these, Senator Dino drives the most exotic of cars, lives in a state of the art house in Maitama and yet has no known source of income apart from being in the National Assembly.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki wrote the foreword for the book. In case you have forgotten, he has a case of corruption at the code of conduct tribunal and his lawyers have been using every trick in the book to push for adjournments upon adjournments instead of facing the meat of the trial. Some call his trial a witch- hunt which I believe but let him clear himself of the charges. Saraki, who, since June 9, 2015, has been jumping from one scandal to another, almost all of them bordering on corruption, has the infamous record of being the first sitting president to be docked.

Former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan caused a stir at the launching of the book and she was immediately ushered to the high table. Let me remind you a little, Patience Jonathan presently has a corruption case hanging on her head and she told us with impunity that $15m in her account was money she saved over the years. Her husband presided over arguably the most corrupt regime in the history of the country as key men of his administration have one or more corruption cases hanging on their head.

It’s funny how a book on corruption is launched and the foremost corruption agency in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is not invited.

Saraki took a swipe at the EFCC, saying the agency engages in five minutes sensationalism.

His words; “I am convinced that why our fight against corruption has not yielded much success is that we have favoured punishment over deterence,”

”We must review our approaches by building our institutions to make it difficult for people to carry out corrupt practices.”

“It is my view that the key area of prevention, which we must work on, is to make it difficult for stolen money to find a home.”

“We must fight corruption with sincerity, and not fight symptoms… unlike the five-minute sensationalism we have now. It must not be based on individuals but on institutions.”

I totally agree with the Senate President on his assertions, if the EFCC prepares its cases very well, instead of engaging in media sensationalism, most of the senators Saraki presides over would be in jail right now. EFCC, change your strategy, we need to see more former governors and senators in jail. The agency has my imprimatur on that and I guess President Muhammadu Buhari as well.

I have said these several times, President Buhari is a lone ranger in the fight against corruption, his key men are not interested, the legislature is not interested and the judiciary is indifferent.

The book launch is a show of shame and an insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians. Dino, advising us on corruption is the biggest joke of the year. Maybe the author thinks we are suffering from forgettery.

If the book is meant to be a joke, we are not laughing.

