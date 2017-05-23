Flight Ban: NCAA To Conduct Comprehensive Audit Of Med-View Airlines Operations – SaharaReporters.com
|
SaharaReporters.com
|
Flight Ban: NCAA To Conduct Comprehensive Audit Of Med-View Airlines Operations
SaharaReporters.com
According to the statement, an operations audit has become necessary following last week's report of European Commission (EC), which listed the airline among 181 carriers banned from the European airspace.
Nigeria civil aviation agency holds talk with EU to resolve Medview ban
Why we charge South African passengers ''deportation'' fees –
NCAA to meet EU on Medview's ban
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!