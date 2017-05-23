Flight from Dubai to London evacuated for extra security measures

A Virgin Atlantic flight was delayed at Dubai international airport on Tuesday after additional security checks were deemed necessary, a Dubai airport spokesperson said.

“The security checks were carried out in close cooperation with Dubai police and the airline, following which the aircraft was cleared for departure,’’ the spokesperson added.

Virgin Atlantic confirmed the plane was evacuated ahead of its departure to London.

It added that the passengers were removed from the plane as a precautionary measure for additional security checks, not due to a credible threat.

The incident took place after a suspected suicide bombing killed 22 people, including children, following a pop concert in the British city of Manchester on Monday.

