Flood renders many homeless in Ilorin

LATE night down pour has rendered many homeless in some parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The heavy rain, which began around 10pm on Friday night, lasted about three hours and was accompanied by flood, which submerged hundreds of residential buildings and shops. Our correspondent observed that several cars were stuck on the road […]

