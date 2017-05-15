Flood Takes Over Lagos Airport Tarmac As Passengers Call For Canoe To Board Lagos-Owerri Flight – SaharaReporters.com
Flood Takes Over Lagos Airport Tarmac As Passengers Call For Canoe To Board Lagos-Owerri Flight
The general Aviation Terminal of the local wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport was submerged by a flood last Thursday.The tarmac was flooded as an Arik air flight WS 0640 was preparing to take off from Lagos to Owerri at 11 am on Thursday, …
Conflicting Reports Over Video of Nigerian Airport Tarmac Flooded With Water
