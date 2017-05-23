Floyd Mayweather to visit 2baba’s nightclub – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Floyd Mayweather to visit 2baba's nightclub
YNaija
Boxing Welterweight champion, Floyd Mayweather haxs announced that he would visit Club Rumours, a nightclub owned by singer 2baba. The nightclub on its Instagram page posted a video of the boxer announcing that he would visit Nigeria next month.
Floyd Mayweather to make appearance at 2baba's nightclub
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!