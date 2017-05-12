Fly Mid Africa launches Lagos-Banjul flights, appoints Peacock Aviation GSA

The Gambia’s new national carrier, Fly Mid Africa, will commence flight services from Banjul, Lagos, Nigeria, and has appointed Peacock Aviation Services, as its General Sales Agent in Nigeria.Consequently, Peacock has commenced ticket sales in its international head office in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a joint statement by Fly Mid Africa and Peacock Aviation, “Fly Mid Africa is focused on alleviating the challenges business and leisure travelers from Nigeria and other nationals face in finding flight connections across key cities in Africa especially West and Central Africa”.

The Managing Director, Fly Mid Africa, Mr. Bakary Nyassi, said in addition to operating air services in the target routes, Fly Mid Africa is committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient air transport services to spur economic development and foster regional integration through the promotion of trade and regional tourism.

On the choice of Peacock Aviation as the GSA, the MD said “It had been a tightly contested bid to represent Fly Mid Africa in Nigeria. The truth is, the response from Nigerian agencies to our invitation to tender as GSA for Fly Mid Africa was overwhelming. We shortlisted the most responsive and entered into negotiations.”

“I must admit that there were equally very competent ones with global presence but we opted to further negotiate with Peacock for some reasons. Your span of operations and activities in the Nigerian market is key. I trust that Peacock will rake in customers to our company and give us early market penetration. Fly Mid Africa is your new baby in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the latest development, the Executive Chairman, Peacock Group of Companies, Aare Segun Phillips, expressed gratitude to the management of the airline for making Peacock their preferred GSA in Nigeria.

The post Fly Mid Africa launches Lagos-Banjul flights, appoints Peacock Aviation GSA appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

