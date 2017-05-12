Flying Doctors provide unique Medevac Cover Plan — Orekunrin

Flying Doctors Nigeria , one of the leading air ambulance companies in Africa, provides unique Medevac Cover Plan which saves evacuation costs in the event of evacuation and the patient has cash liquidity deficit.

This was disclosed to selected aviation reporters in Lagos by the founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria, Dr Ola Orekunrin, a UK trained medical doctor, and a trainee helicopter pilot.

According to Dr Orekunrin, her determination to improve the healthcare delivery system in Nigeria led her to set up Flying Doctors Nigeria that provides air ambulance services, ground ambulance service, remote site service, training and consultancy service to government and business organizations across Africa.

She said, “Our air ambulance cover product gives you peace of mind by providing medical evacuation and payment for hospitalization in your country or abroad for up to One million dollars ($1,000,000) for a yearly membership payment of as little as Fifty Dollars( $50) a month”.

“Our Medevac Cover package covers the full cost of international medical evacuation and a full of in-hospital treatment thereby protecting you from financial/ forex loss of an unexpected emergency medical evacuation and hospitalization”.

