FMC boss congratulates Emir of Keffi on appointment as Nasarawa Varsity Chancellor

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief Medical Director, CMD, Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Dr Joshua Giyan has congratulated the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, on his appointment as the chancellor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, NSUK, by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, describing it as legendary. According to Dr Giyan, the appointment “is quite unique and commendable,” […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

