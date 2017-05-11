FMC boss congratulates Emir of Keffi on appointment as Nasarawa Varsity Chancellor

Chief Medical Director, CMD, Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Dr Joshua Giyan has congratulated the Emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, on his appointment as the chancellor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, NSUK, by Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, describing it as legendary. According to Dr Giyan, the appointment “is quite unique and commendable,” […]

